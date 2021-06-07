Greater Vernon cycling program stuck in garage due to pandemic

Cycling Without Age gives seniors and shut-ins free rides in specially designed bikes; program unlikely to run in 2021

The popular Cycling Without Age program for seniors and shut-ins in Greater Vernon will likely be parked for a second straight year due to COVID-19. (Morning Star file photo)

The Vernon physician who co-founded a hugely popular cycling program for seniors and shut-ins will likely park the three-wheel bikes for a second straight year.

Lauren Lypchuk, who along with her husband Ward Strong started Cycling Without Age in 2019 in the North Okanagan, says even with the recent loosening of some COVID-19 protocols and restrictions, she’ll take the side of caution.

“I will be wanting everyone to be vaccinated twice and I don’t think thinks will really be fully opened up until the fall,” said Lypchuk. “At that point, we would need to retrain everyone on the bikes, including the new bike that arrived last year that we couldn’t use due to COVID.”

The object of the program is to give seniors and less able-bodied people free bike rides around the city and on the Okanagan Rail Trail. Lypchuk presented the program to 10 local seniors’ residences and their respective activity directors began signing people up for rides. More than 50 people volunteered as bike ‘pilots.’

“We would have to restart with different senior homes and getting everybody back on board,” said Lypchuk of likely shutting down 2021 before even starting. “And, of course, we’d have to feel comfortable moving forward in restarting the program.

“I guess I would never say never but it’s unlikely going to happen this year. Will plan for big things in 2022.”

READ MORE: Cycling Without Age launches in Greater Vernon

READ MORE: Clubs contribute to Greater Vernon-based cycling program



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CyclingSeniors