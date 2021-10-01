The IIO is investigating after a police dog bit a man during a traffic stop near Ladysmith on April 17, 2021. (Black Press Media stock photo)

The IIO is investigating after a police dog bit a man during a traffic stop near Ladysmith on April 17, 2021. (Black Press Media stock photo)

Burnaby’s Metrotown mall, nearby SkyTrain station evacuated after reports of gunshots, pipe bomb

Metrotown Station is closed and Skytrain passengers are being redirected

RCMP are on scene after unconfirmed reports of shots fired at Burnaby’s Metrotown mall.

Metrotown mall has been evacuated and RCMP are searching the mall.

In an unrelated incident, Metro Vancouver Transit Police had Metrotown Station shut down Friday (Oct. 1) due to unconfirmed reports of a pipe bomb. MVTP’s K9 unit cleared Metrotown Station and trains are now running through Metrotown but not stopping.

The public is asked to avoid the area until further notice. Burnaby RCMP say there is no evidence of an active threat.

Also on Friday, Port Moody Police responded to reports of a bomb threat at Seaview Elementary. There, the school was safely evacuated, and people are being asked to avoid the area.

It’s unclear if these three incidents are related.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Crime

Previous story
Central Okanagan school officials on board with K-3 mask mandate
Next story
Three men arrested after defying mask mandate, threatening passengers on ferry to Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Curtis Sagmoen can be seen leaving the courthouse in Vernon following Day 2 of his trial on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Curtis Sagmoen’s assault appeal dismissed by judge

B.C. students between kindergarten and Grade 3 will be required to wear a mask in class as of Oct. 4, joining their older peers. (Shutterstock)
Central Okanagan school officials on board with K-3 mask mandate

An air ambulance helicopter takes off from the helipad at West Coast General Hospital in Port Alberni, B.C. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Rollover near Coldstream sends 2 to hospital

(Sapphire/Facebook)
Kelowna nightclub Sapphire reopens after 18-month absence