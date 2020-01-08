Gray ready to continue work while Conservatives choose new leader

The Conservative Party leadership may be going though some changes, but that has not affected newly-elected Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray’s focus on her work.

When Gray returns to Ottawa in the next few weeks, her mandate to represent the needs of the Okanagan will remain the first thing on her priority list and won’t be agitated by the on-goings of the leadership race.

“I’m full steam ahead,” said Gray, who unseated Liberal Stephen Fuhr in October’s federal election.

“It hasn’t affected the day-to-day and all the work we’re doing continues. I’ll be serving the constituents and as soon as I’m back in Ottawa, I’ll be representing the voices here.”

While names and nominations come in for potential candidates seeking leadership of the Conservative Party, Gray said she will wait to see who steps forward. The party has scheduled the vote for selection of former leader Andrew Scheer’s successor for June 27.

“The party is going through all the processes,” said Gray.

“I’m just one vote. It will be up to the membership across the country and I’ll be waiting to see who steps forth.”

Gray said she’d like to see a candidate step into the top spot who has strong life experience, shows strong leadership and is very collaborative.

The Kelowna-Lake Country MP was named the opposition critic of interprovincial trade late last year.

Gray said her role will be one of her first orders of business when she gets back to Ottawa.

“Lots of people in Kelowna do trade across the country,” she said.

“So hearing and meeting with people (and discussing) the important issues. Finding out the key issues and where there might be opportunities.”

