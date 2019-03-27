Grassfire in the South Okanagan serves as reminder to be vigilant

Second grassfire this month in Oliver as B.C. prepares for wildfire season to ramp up

A minor grassfire in Oliver is a reminder for Okanagan residents to remain vigilant when outdoor burning.

Rob Graham, Oliver volunteer fire department media officer, said they responded to a grass fire on Tuesday evening on Road 7 and Highway 97 after a property owner was concerned about his burn pile.

“It was very minor but the owner thought it was going to get away on them. There was a burn pile and a spark landed in a dirt laneway where there was dry orchard grass and burned an area about 100 feet by 50 feet. Even though we had that bit of rain, it was just one of those things where it didn’t saturate the grass enough,” said Graham.

This is the second grassfire the Oliver fire department has dealt with, the other one occurred on March 22 on Island Road, as B.C. prepares for wildfire season to begin.

“In this case, it wasn’t that the property owner was being negligent but it is a reminder to keep a watch on the burn piles just in case and definitely keep some water nearby,” said Graham.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit http://www.bcwildfire.ca.

