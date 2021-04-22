Grassfire burns across from Vernon college

Heavy smoke and flames were visible across from Okanagan College’s Vernon campus on College Way Thursday afternoon.

Coldstream and Lavington responded to reports of a grass fire and were in control of the blaze — initially reported as a 40-by-60-foot burn — by 5:30 p.m. April 22.

The fire burned more than 100 metres along the right-hand side of College Way, near the Kickwillie Loop turnoff.

A witness on scene said bystanders and passing motorists had attempted to douse the flames before crews had arrived.

For a short time, smoke clouded the roadway, decreasing visibility. It was slow going in the area as fire crews set up traffic controls around their equipment parked on the right-hand side of College Way.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Heavy winds are fanning flames across the Kamloops Wildfire Area. On Thursday the BC Wildfire Service issued a release stating strong winds are forecasted in the area today and tomorrow. The agency is urging the public to take “extreme caution when conducting any outdoor burning” and consider postponing if possible.

