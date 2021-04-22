Coldstream and Lavington fire departments respond to a grass fire April 22, 2021, burning across from Okanagan College Vernon Campus on College Way near Kickwillie Loop. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

Grassfire burns across from Vernon college

Coldstream, Lavington crews respond to 40-by-60-foot burn

Heavy smoke and flames were visible across from Okanagan College’s Vernon campus on College Way Thursday afternoon.

Coldstream and Lavington responded to reports of a grass fire and were in control of the blaze — initially reported as a 40-by-60-foot burn — by 5:30 p.m. April 22.

The fire burned more than 100 metres along the right-hand side of College Way, near the Kickwillie Loop turnoff.

A witness on scene said bystanders and passing motorists had attempted to douse the flames before crews had arrived.

For a short time, smoke clouded the roadway, decreasing visibility. It was slow going in the area as fire crews set up traffic controls around their equipment parked on the right-hand side of College Way.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Heavy winds are fanning flames across the Kamloops Wildfire Area. On Thursday the BC Wildfire Service issued a release stating strong winds are forecasted in the area today and tomorrow. The agency is urging the public to take “extreme caution when conducting any outdoor burning” and consider postponing if possible.

READ MORE: Tolko urged to halt planned logging above Greater Vernon water supply

READ MORE: Strong winds forecasted for Kamloops Fire Centre, BC Wildfire service urges caution

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Anyone lose a dock?’ in Vernon or Lake Country

Just Posted

Waterfront owners on Kalamalka Lake might want to check their docks, as one was spotted floating around the Oyama end of the lake Thursday, April 22. (Nick Clements photo)
‘Anyone lose a dock?’ in Vernon or Lake Country

Wooden structure spotted at south end of Kalamalka Lake

Vernon Christian School had its first COVID-19 exposure in April 2021. (VCS photo)
Silver Star, Vernon Christian schools latest in COVID-19 exposures

Clarence Fulton and VSS also reporting potential exposures

Kimberley case counts not at the point for 18 years and older community vaccination, says Interior Health. (File photo)
Many factors considered for smaller community-wide vaccination: Interior Health

East Kootenay resort town’s COVID-19 situation not at the point of community-wide vaccination, say officials

Coldstream and Lavington fire departments respond to a grass fire April 22, 2021, burning across from Okanagan College Vernon Campus on College Way near Kickwillie Loop. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Grassfire burns across from Vernon college

Coldstream, Lavington crews respond to 40-by-60-foot burn

The BC Wildfire Service is urging caution amid forecasts of strong winds throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Strong winds forecasted for Kamloops Fire Centre, BC Wildfire service urges caution

“Wind can cause grass fires to spread very quickly,” says the BC Wildfire Service

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden smile as they say farewell following a virtual joint statement in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau pledges to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, short of U.S. goal

Trudeau announced target during a virtual climate summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will issue an apology for Canada’s treatment of Itaian-Canadians during the Second World War. (CPAC)
COLUMN: Apologizing for an uncomfortable wartime decision

Canada’s government will apologize for its treatment of Italian-Canadians during the Second World War

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vernon RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly pointed a firearm at two people outside a downtown business Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Contributed)
Man who brandished firearm in downtown Vernon sought by police

Video surveillance image shows man pointing what investigators believe to be a handgun April 10

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

MLA Shirley Bond, right, answers questions during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on February 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former B.C. gaming minister says she wasn’t told directly about dirty cash flowing to casinos

Shirley Bond said Thursday civil forfeiture, gang violence and gambling addiction were also major concerns in 2011

RauDZ pop-up patio located on Pandosy Street in front of The Okanagan Table. (Contributed: Audrey Surrao)
Kelowna restaurant gets creative to adjust to new health orders

The owners of RauDZ Regional Table open ‘pop-up patio’ to adjust to health order banning indoor dining

RCMP Constable Etsell speaks to tourists leaving the area at a police roadblock on Westside Road south of Fintry, B.C., Thursday, July 23, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Yvonne Berg
B.C. police say they take ‘exception’ to conducting roadblocks limiting travel

Asking the police to enforce roadblocks exposes officers to further risk and possible COVID-19 infections, says federation president Brian Sauve

As part of the province’s strategy to combat the opioid overdose crisis, take-home naloxone kits have been distributed throughout the province. (Courtesy of Gaëlle Nicolussi)
Vancouver Island could be at its worst point of overdose crises yet: medical health officer

Island Health issued overdose advisories for Victoria, various communities in the last two weeks

Most Read