On Saturday, March 30 a fire burns around 250 hectares along Kamloops-Shuswap road on the hill below Niskonlith Lake. (Rick Koch Photo)

Grass fires believed human caused

Firefighters making progress on 100- and 250-hectare blazes near Chase

One of the grass fires near Chase is being held by a small team of firefighters as dry valley bottoms make the area susceptible to fire.

According to Fire Information Officer Jody Lucius, the fires which ignited sometime on March 30 and burned through the following day are believed to have been human-caused.

Read More: Video of large grass fires near Chase

Read More: Firefighters douse grassfire in Kamloops

Lucius said the 100-hectare river flats fire is being held by crews, meaning they do not anticipate further growth. The other fire, which is approximately 250 hectares in size, is still listed as out of control but Lucius said crews are making good progress on it and mopping up hot spots.

Six firefighters were working on the blaze Sunday and three remained on scene today. When fires ignite this early in the season, the Wildfire Service has fewer resources to throw at them than they do in the more fire-prone months. Lucius said the first wildfire crews return to work starting in early March and the number of firefighters available continues to build through April and May as the fire season ramps up.

“The valley bottoms are quite dry right now and, with the warmer weather that we’ve had, combined with the blue skies and that sun coming out, we are seeing some increased fire behaviour in those areas than we might expect in a wetter spring,” Lucius said.

“Certainly that’s something that anyone who is conducting open burning or maybe having a campfire should keep in mind as certainly those conditions are there for fires.”

Read More: Grass fire near Vernon ‘well under control’

Read More: ‘I think we should all carry around fire extinguishers,’ says Okanagan woman

Lucius encouraged anyone who is worried about fire danger on their property to look into the Fire Smart program at www.firesmartbc.ca. The program recommends measures including thinning out the vegetation on people’s property and creating emergency plans at the individual property and neighbourhood levels.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fireball soars when Utah officials blow up derailed train cars
Next story
B.C. Pride group ‘discriminated’ against by Catholic church, president says

Just Posted

Speaker to discuss how bugs can save the world

Award winning author and veterinary epidemiologist, David Waltner-Toews will speak in Kelowna May 13

Peachland looks for volunteers for community clean-up

Community Clean-Up Month begins April 6

Rediscover Rutland: There’s never a dull moment in the neighbourhood

Laurel D’Andrea, with URBA, is sharing a few upcoming events

Westbank First Nation talks implementation branch with Minister Carolyn Bennett

Bennett and the WFN discussed the development of Federal Implementation Branch, along with other initiatives March 27

UBC Okanagan presentation reveals Franz Ferdinand’s connection to Okanagan

Ferdinand visited the Okanagan in 1893

The Okanagan-Shuswap sunny skies may fade come mid-week

The forecast is showing sun to start the week but rain is on its way for the Okanagan-Shuswap region

Fireball soars when Utah officials blow up derailed train cars

The derailment occurred Saturday when 24 of the 165 cars went off the tracks

Grass fires believed human caused

Firefighters making progress on 100- and 250-hectare blazes near Chase

B.C. Pride group ‘discriminated’ against by Catholic church, president says

Church denied society’s request to host Pride event

VIDEO: Pedestrian killed by train in Lower Mainland

Collision happened at about 12:30 p.m. in Maple Ridge

Grassfires keep South Okanagan fire department busy

Penticton Indian Band fire department were busy overnight with multiple grassfires

Jody Wilson-Raybould honoured at ceremony on Vancouver Island amid controversy

Show of support comes as SNC-Lavalin controversy deepens

First day of trial for former Surrey pastor, wife charged with sexual assault

Samuel and Madelaine Emerson have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges

White honoured for ongoing service to Summerland

Summerland’s Citizen of the Year has been active in the community for 63 years

Most Read