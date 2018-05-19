(Sean Brady/Kamloops This Week)

Grass fire temporarily displaces residents of Kamloops mobile park

Cause of fire remains under police investigation

A brush fire near a trailer park in Kamloops left residents temporarily displaced overnight.

Kamloops RCMP and B.C. Wildfire Service crews were battling the blaze behind Country View Estates Mobile Home Park on Shuswap Road after receiving reports of the fire at about 9 p.m., police said in a news release.

As a precaution residents were evacuated “as a precaution,” police said, but were allowed to return once the fire was under control.

Emergency crews remained on scene overnight monitoring the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by police.

