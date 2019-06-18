More fires have ignited in West Kelowna only hours after a blaze that threatened two homes on Lower Glenrosa Road. (Caitlin Clow - Kelowna Capital News)

Grass fire sparks in West Kelowna near Carrington Road

Kelowna firefighters coming to aid West Kelowna fire department

UPDATE: 2:28 p.m.

Fire crews remain on scene investigating the cause of the fire behind the McDonald’s on Carrington Road in West Kelowna.

UPDATE 2:00 p.m.

West Kelowna firefighters are dousing the fire on Carrington Road and Peda Road behind a McDonald’s.

The fire appears to be mostly snuffed, but firefighters remain on scene mopping up and looking for hot spots.

_____________________

Firefighters have been dispatched to reports of a grass fire on Carrington Road in West Kelowna.

Mutual aid has been requested by West Kelowna firefighters. Kelowna fire is responding to assist.

The fire has been reported as a Rank 2 grass fire measuring around 25-foot by 25-foot in size.

Only an hour ago, a fire ignited off of Lower Glenrosa Road and threatened two homes in the area.

A Kelowna Capital News Reporter is en route to the scene.

More information to come.

READ MORE: Two homes threatened by West Kelowna grass fire

 

Previous story
B.C. farmers concerned Agricultural Land Reserve changes choking their livelihood

Just Posted

UBC Okanagan soccer season gets early start

Both men’s and women’s Heat squad gear up for early start to new season

Grass fire sparks in West Kelowna near Carrington Road

Kelowna firefighters coming to aid West Kelowna fire department

Leave your dogs at home, they can’t take the heat

Kelowna police responded to six reports of dogs left alone in hot cars this month

Okanagan College’s Women In Trades Training program celebrates 1,000 students

Since 2009, WITT has trained approximately 100 women each year

Gospel Mission hosts ninth annual BBQ event

The hard work done by KGM partners will be celebrated with hamburgers

BREAKING: Trans Mountain expansion project gets green light, again

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the decision in Ottawa on Tuesday afternoon

Hergott: Contribution and Expectation of a will

Lawyer Paul Hergott continues his column on wills

B.C.’s measles vaccination program gains traction in May

More than 15,000 doses of the MMR vaccine has been administered across the province

B.C. farmers concerned Agricultural Land Reserve changes choking their livelihood

Dozens voice concerns at special meeting hosted on Vancouver Island

Beloved South Okanagan baker dies

Beloved baker Ben Manea died suddenly on June 15, bakery to operate for one final week

Knife-wielding man robs South Okanagan pizza shop

RCMP are looking for the suspect who was wearing a ski mask

UPDATE: Two-year-old involved in Chilliwack pool drowning has died

Toddler was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

B.C. high school withdraws notices for temporary dress code

Parents previously told the Interior News they felt there was inadequate consultation over the rules

Video: Shuswap Search and Rescue airlifts injured mountain biker

North Vancouver woman falls on trail in North Shuswap

Most Read