A grass fire broke out in a backyard on Findlay Road near McCurdy Road on Sept. 28.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 3:30p.m., which was next door to a construction site.

The fire was said to grow to approximately 30ft x 50ft. It was mostly knocked down about a half hour later.

No injuries were reported. There is currently no known cause.

It did not spread to any other property.

