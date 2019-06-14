Grass fire snuffed in homeless camp

Firefighters saw smoke, flames and explosions from compressed gas cylinders

UPDATE: 11:31 a.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department said it knocked down a fire in a homeless camp.

“Upon arrival, fire personnel saw smoke and flames along with a couple of explosions from compressed gas cylinders from a homeless shelter area,” platoon captain Kelly Stephens said.

Two engines, 1 command vehicle, two bush trucks and nine personnel responded to the fire near the Rail Trail behind Enterprise Way. Firefighters worked quickly to contain an area to approximately 20-feet by 30-feet.

“No one was in the camp area at the time of crews arrival,” Stephens said in a release.

“The Kelowna fire department would like to remind everyone to keep vigilant and if you see smoke, call 911.”

UPDATE 9:58 a.m.

Smoke has cleared and the fire is maintained.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Smoke has cleared an fire crews have doused the grass fire at 2670 Enterprise Way on the Rail Trail in #Kelowna @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/dsKRBVl90O — Laryn Gilmour (@LarynGilmour) June 14, 2019

Kelowna Fire Crews are responding to a grass fire around 10-feet by 30-feet near the Rail Trail.

Firefighters said the blaze appears to be behind Glenn’s auto shop on Enterprise Way.

Heavy smoke can be seen coming from the trees and a guard has been established.

A command has been set up near the Harley-Davidson and the investigation is ongoing.

RCMP are en route to assist.

#Kelowna fire crews are working to put out a grass fire on the Rail Trails behind Glenn’s Auto on Enterprise Way. Fire trucks are having issues accessing the fire. More to come @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/CoVg6vTN9L — Laryn Gilmour (@LarynGilmour) June 14, 2019

