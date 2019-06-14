Grass fire snuffed in homeless camp

Firefighters saw smoke, flames and explosions from compressed gas cylinders

UPDATE: 11:31 a.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department said it knocked down a fire in a homeless camp.

“Upon arrival, fire personnel saw smoke and flames along with a couple of explosions from compressed gas cylinders from a homeless shelter area,” platoon captain Kelly Stephens said.

Two engines, 1 command vehicle, two bush trucks and nine personnel responded to the fire near the Rail Trail behind Enterprise Way. Firefighters worked quickly to contain an area to approximately 20-feet by 30-feet.

“No one was in the camp area at the time of crews arrival,” Stephens said in a release.

“The Kelowna fire department would like to remind everyone to keep vigilant and if you see smoke, call 911.”

UPDATE 9:58 a.m.

Smoke has cleared and the fire is maintained.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Kelowna Fire Crews are responding to a grass fire around 10-feet by 30-feet near the Rail Trail.

Firefighters said the blaze appears to be behind Glenn’s auto shop on Enterprise Way.

Heavy smoke can be seen coming from the trees and a guard has been established.

A command has been set up near the Harley-Davidson and the investigation is ongoing.

RCMP are en route to assist.

More to come.

 

