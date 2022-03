Vernon Fire Rescue Services currently putting out small grass fire at Becker Park off 39th Avenue

Vernon Fire Rescue Services members are in the midst of extinguishing a small grass fire in Becker Park above the Vernon Curling Rink Wednesday, March 9. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon Fire Rescue Services are dealing with one of the first grass fires of 2022.

Firefighters are on-scene Wednesday, March 9, at Becker Park above the Vernon Curling Club after visible flames and grey smoke were spotted and reported just after 4 p.m.

The fire is small in nature and firefighters are in the midst of extinguishing it.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are also on-scene.

