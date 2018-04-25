Grass fire reported off of Okanagan Connector

Update: 5:10 p.m.
Peachland fire chief Dennis Craig confirmed a utility, a brush truck and a tender vehicle from Peachland are on scene of a small fire on Drought Hill. The district is working with the West Kelowna Fire Department.
Original:
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a grass fire near the Highway 97 and Highway 97C intersection.
The report of the fire was made at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.
The story will be updated as more information becomes available.
To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.
@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.