Grass fire reported off of Okanagan Connector

Crews are responding to a grass fire on Highway 97 and 97C

Update: 5:10 p.m.

Peachland fire chief Dennis Craig confirmed a utility, a brush truck and a tender vehicle from Peachland are on scene of a small fire on Drought Hill. The district is working with the West Kelowna Fire Department.

Original:

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a grass fire near the Highway 97 and Highway 97C intersection.

The report of the fire was made at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

