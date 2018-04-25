Google Maps

Grass fire reported off of Okanagan Connector

Crews are responding to a grass fire on Highway 97 and 97C

Update: 5:10 p.m.

Peachland fire chief Dennis Craig confirmed a utility, a brush truck and a tender vehicle from Peachland are on scene of a small fire on Drought Hill. The district is working with the West Kelowna Fire Department.

Original:

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a grass fire near the Highway 97 and Highway 97C intersection.

The report of the fire was made at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lake Country uses bylaw enforcement to try and stop Airport Inn’s operations

Just Posted

Grass fire reported off of Okanagan Connector

Crews are responding to a grass fire on Highway 97 and 97C

Lake Country uses bylaw enforcement to try and stop Airport Inn’s operations

Bylaw enforcement is ongoing, said the district community development manager

Kelowna kitchen fire quickly extinguished

A fire in a home on Cadder Avenue was put out Wednesday afternoon

Snowbirds fly over Kelowna and Lake Country

Did you see them?

Students perform in annual Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra

Okanagan Valley students are getting a taste of orchestra performances

Pizza places help make dreams come true

The fourth annual Papa John’s Dreams for Kids Day is held today in Kelowna and West Kelowna

B.C. set to introduce pot laws, but years of fine tuning likely: minister

Legislation regulating recreational marijuana in is expected to be introduced Thursday

Accused murderer found guilty in unrelated Penticton robbery

McGenn sentenced to 5 years, now faces 2nd-degree murder trial over Abbotsford man’s 2016 death

Canadian driver uses lawn chair as driver’s seat, gets caught

Ontario police detachment caught the male driver during a traffic stop

B.C. moves to restrict pill presses in opioid battle

Minister Mike Farnworth says federal law doesn’t go far enough

VIDEO: Vets, volunteers set up vaccination station for sick bunnies

Volunteers, vets try to stop spread of lethal virus

If you see a dog in a hot car, don’t break in: SPCA

People are being discouraged from smashing windows to free animals. The SPCA has tips on what else you can do.

Municipal election loophole will be fixed, premier says

Union, corporate donations still allowed for slate party ‘operational’ needs

Preliminary inquiry begins for Kamloops man charged with second-degree murder

David James Bond is charged in connection with the Dec. 30, 2016, death of Sean Dunn

Most Read