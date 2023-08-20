Grass fire near West Kelowna Superstore

Fire crews are on scene

Grass fire sparks in West Kelowna near Superstore on Aug. 20, 2023. (Tiffany Johnston/Facebook)

UPDATE 11:30 a.m.

The Black Press reporter on scene of a grass fire on Carrington Road in West Kelowna says the fire is out.

West Kelowna Fire and BC Wildfire Service responded to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

ORIGINAL 11:10 a.m.

West Kelowna fire crews are battling a grass fire off Highway 97 near Butt Road.

The call came in just after 10:30 a.m.

Flames are visible near Superstore.

Black Press has a reporter heading to the scene.

