West Kelowna City Hall. (Black Press file photo)

West Kelowna City Hall. (Black Press file photo)

Grants in aid given out by West Kelowna council

Council approved cash grants totaling $113,828 to 17 not-for-profit groups

West Kelowna council has kept a tight reign on the grants in aid it provides to community groups and organizations.

Just before council went through a list of grant requests at its Feb. 14 meeting, Coun. Carol Zanon spoke about the belt-tightening many Canadians have undertaken in the face of inflation and rising prices for groceries and housing.

Zanon cited a Statistics Canada report, released this month, that stated one in four Canadians is unable to cover an unexpected expense of $500.

She said she would vote against some grant requests due to the situation many West Kelowna residents find themselves in this year.

“Those I turn down…is not because they are less worthy, but simply that we cannot spend other people’s money in a time of such duress to our citizens.”

The report also found that 44 per cent of Canadians said they were concerned with their ability to afford housing or rent.

Results came from the most recent cycle of the Canadian Social Survey on Quality of Life and Cost of Living, collected from Oct. 21 to Dec. 4, 2022.

Council approved cash grants in aid totaling $113,828 to 17 not-for-profit groups, and in-kind grants in aid totaling $27,674 to five not-for-profit groups to cover facility rentals.

READ MORE: Massive apartment development gets initial consideration at West Kelowna council

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of West Kelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Repatriated Nuxalk totem pole convoy receives warm welcome in Cariboo Chilcotin
Next story
Third warrant issued after Penticton man skips out on court sentencing

Just Posted

Two lots at Reid’s Corner in Kelowna have sold for $13.7 million. (Photo contributed)
Lots at Reid’s Corner in Kelowna sell for record amount

Council had set aside $45,000 in the 2022 capital budget for dog park improvements. (Photo/Google)
Doggone good: New park for pooches approved for West Kelowna

West Kelowna City Hall. (Black Press file photo)
Grants in aid given out by West Kelowna council

Kelsey Falk is hoping to lead her Heat to the program’s first ever playoff win in Canada West history (Conan Shing Photography)
Vernon guard looks to lift Heat to new heights