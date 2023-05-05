‘Grandparent scam’ lies to Kelowna seniors about loved ones being in custody

Kelowna RCMP are warning seniors to be wary if they receive a call about their grandchild being in custody.

Police received 12 calls on May 4 complaining about what they call a ‘grandparent scam’, where seniors are told they will have to pay a large sum of money for their grandchild to be released from jail.

“These types of calls far to often target seniors in our community,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera. “We encourage anyone who may have been a victim of a call of this nature to contact the police.”

RCMP say that the caller will sometimes even attempt to go to the victim’s home to collect the money, or try to agree at a mutual location.

The non-emergency line can be reached at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP investigating pedestrian struck in front of car wash

READ MORE: T-bone crash at busy Kelowna intersection slows afternoon traffic

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCrimeRCMPScams