Grammatically incorrect tagging strikes Okanagan bylaw office

Anti-tag team will begin working next week to target such vandalism

“blood terriotory” tag on the front of Vernon’s Bylaw Compliance building on 33rd Street. (Jennifer Blake - Morning Star)

Sometime between late Tuesday and early Wednesday morning, Vernon’s Bylaw Compliance building was tagged with ‘blood terriotory,’ likely meant to read ‘blood territory.’

Manager Geoff Gaucher said he arrived at the Bylaw Compliance office at around 7 a.m., which is when he noticed the tag on the front of the building.

The graffiti is expected to be cleaned off the building Friday or Saturday.

To help combat such vandalism, the Community Safety Office is working on hiring university students as ambassadors for an anti-tag team in Vernon, which will begin working next week.

“They’re going to go on foot and on bicycle through the entire downtown core and they’re going to catalog buildings with tagging and graffiti,” said Gaucher. “They’re going to deal with the property owners to get the vandalism cleaned up.”

The team will also give visitors directions and talk to local business owners.

Gaucher said that when one person tags, it triggers a tagging battle and the area will soon have lots more tagging. The theory is that if the tagging is covered as soon as possible, less people will tag the area.

