The Minister of International Development,Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, announced the opening of PacifiCan offices in Kelowna (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Government-funded business opportunities and $3.6 million in grants coming to Kelowna

The Minister of International Development announced the opening of PacifiCan offices in Kelowna

A new federal economic development agency will be opening in Kelowna.

Minister of International Development Harjit S. Sajjan announced the official opening of new PacifiCan offices in Kelowna and Cranbrook at a press conference on Nov. 16.

PacifiCan is the Government of Canada’s new economic development agency dedicated to British Columbia. It works to promote growth and diversification in B.C.’s economy by enhancing innovation, improving business competitiveness, and promoting inclusive growth.

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas said that the opportunity will benefit Kelowna business by creating a hub for local businesses.

“It gives them a centre to come to and someone to talk to to be able to navigate through grant programs and things along those lines.”

At a launch event for the new service, Sajjan also announced over $6.3 million in PacifiCan funding for four businesses in the Southern Interior. This includes over $3.6 million for Pela, a Kelowna-based company reducing plastic waste from consumer products.

Sajjan said that he hopes that the opportunities that PacifiCan brings to Kelowna will attract international business to the area.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelownaeconomic growtheconomicseconomyfederal government

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. will only consider mask mandate if new major virus emerges: public health officer

Just Posted

The Minister of International Development,Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, announced the opening of PacifiCan offices in Kelowna (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Government-funded business opportunities and $3.6 million in grants coming to Kelowna

A vehicle drove into a building at Orchard Plaza on Nov. 16, 2022. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Car crashes through Kelowna office building

Canada and USA’s women’s hockey teams met at Prospera Place in Kelowna on Tuesday, Nov. 15. (HockeyCanada/Twitter)
Rivalry renewed in Kelowna as Canada falls to USA in women’s hockey action

Photo from the Reclaiming Youth Pow Wow that took place in Mission in July this year. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
All are invited to Lake Country Native Accusation’s 25th winter Powwow