The Tolko mill in Kelowna announced its “indeterminate” closure on Sept. 12, 2019. (File)

Government costs put thousands out of work in forestry: Kelowna Chamber of Commerce

The Kelowna Chamber is “extremely concerned” about rising costs within the forestry industry

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has stated that it is “extremely concerned” about increased government costs causing a “dramatic downturn” in the forestry industry.

On Sept. 13, the chamber released a statement in which it said all levels of government need to “work together to halt the slide into negative numbers and closures being experienced across wide swaths of the forest industry in B.C.”

“The cumulative impact of increased costs at every level is colliding with decisions around mill closures,” said Nikki Csek, president of the Kelowna Chamber.

“Instead of allowing these cost increases, from the employer health tax by to increased property tax, each level of government should be working together to lower costs as a means of assisting the forest industry in order to save jobs and help BC’s economy.”

The chamber said that in the past year we have seen:

  • Increased stumpage costs (July 2019)
  • Increase in carbon taxes
  • Property tax increases
  • Employer Health Tax – new, high taxes for any firm with a payroll over $500,000
  • Federal corporate tax changes and increases
  • Continued failure to cement a new softwood lumber agreement

The Kelowna Chamber also said workers are beginning to cross the border into both the United States and Alberta to find stable work.

READ MORE: Man shot by RCMP in Bear Creek Provincial Park; police watchdog investigating

READ MORE: ‘A real shame’: Kelowna MLA says factors behind Tolko mill closing should have been caught

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Matthews Road to close for water improvement work: City of Kelowna

Just Posted

Man shot by RCMP in Bear Creek Provincial Park; police watchdog investigating

The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, West Kelowna RCMP said

‘A real shame’: Kelowna MLA says factors behind Tolko mill closing should have been caught

Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson said the industry is in bad shape across the province

Freaky fruit Friday

Picked just in time for Friday the 13th from a Kelowna orchard

Okanagan real estate team releases report on housing affordability

HM Commercial Group is releasing their Crystal Ball Report on Sept. 18

RCMP searching for missing West Kelowna man

Dalton Evans’ family hasn’t heard from him in a few weeks

VIDEO: We’re not ‘cold-blooded killers’ of bears, B.C. conservation officer says

When it’s a matter of public safety, the animals pay the ultimate price

Canada Post has unfair advantage in distributing flyers: news group

Crown corporation argues newspapers, private operators deliver majority of flyers in Canada

Infant’s sudden death at Surrey complex for vulnerable women prompts police probe

Officials say child was two years or younger; won’t comment on cause of death until investigation complete

B.C. pawn shop ordered to pay thousands after charging ‘criminal’ interest rate

An Agassiz pawn shop charged 25% interest a month, similar to other shops in the region

Williams Lake woman pleads guilty to fraud over $5,000 involving Special Olympics Society

She will be sentenced in December 2019

Meeting to discuss proposed West Bench/Sage Mesa transit service

Service is proposed for 400 annual service hours and would include two to three round trips a day

Program provides food to Summerland children

Penny Lane Legacy Fund, Marketplace IGA and community volunteers involved with initiative

Four-time cancer survivor raises $100k for research and support

Some people beat cancer. And some people beat it with a stick.… Continue reading

The semi-annual Trunk Sale returns with 175 vendors

If you love a good bargain and the thrill of the garage sale hunt you’ll want to check this out

Most Read