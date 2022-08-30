The lights in South East Kelowna were most visible at night.(Sunset over Kelowna on Aug. 17.) (Jen Zielinski - Black Press Media)

Government comes together across Okanagan Lake to dim lights for residents

Lights from the Kelowna Bell Media tower have been dimmed after concern from West Kelowna

Lights have been dimmed, making West Kelowna residents smile brightly.

The light pollution from the Bell Media Tower, located along the Benvoulin Driving Range, was visible from across the lake.

Residents of West Kelowna voiced their concerns and Dan Albas, Central Okanagan—Similkameen—Nicola MP, and West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milson took action.

On Aug. 9, Milson sent a letter to Albas, thanking him for his work on the initiative.

The mayor also noted that Bell Media worked with government to promptly resolve the issue.

Albas tweeted that the project is a “good example where different levels of government and private industry could work together to address local concerns.”

