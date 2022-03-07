Governance study committee named for North Westside

A 12-member committee has been formed by the Regional District of Central Okanagan

The regional board from the Regional District of Central Okanagan has appointed 12 volunteer members to serve on the Central Okanagan West governance and services study committee.

The committee members were recommended by electoral area Director Wayne Carson following a public call for applications from interested residents.

“I want to thank all those people who applied to join this committee for its important work over the coming months,” said Carson. “I encourage all Central Okanagan West residents and particularly those in North Westside communities, to become involved in upcoming engagement opportunities and to follow the progress of the committee.”

Members of the committee are:

Darryl Hordo; Callie Simpson; Kerri Cooke; Donna Green; Josh Galloway; Colin Copp; Brian Arquilla; Tim Jones; Eric Dennison; Dwain Johanson; Scott Graham; and Rick Sanderson.

The study committee will work with an independent consultant to engage residents in an analysis of the current regional district governance and service delivery in the electoral area.

There will be a particular emphasis on the communities within the North Westside Fire Protection area.

The study will explore residents’ governance concerns, common interests and provide options to address their most pressing needs within the regional district governance framework.

About 2,900 people live in the electoral area which includes the mostly rural, unincorporated area on the west side of Okanagan Lake, outside the municipal boundaries of the City of West Kelowna and District of Peachland. Westbank First Nation Reserves #9 and #10 are included within the boundary of the electoral area, however Westbank First Nation is an independent, self-sustaining government.

The study is funded by a $60,000 provincial government restructure planning grant.

“It’s important to note that the Ministry of Municipal Affairs says this is not an incorporation study but rather it is an opportunity to further explore and understand the current regional district structure,” said RDCO in a release.

For more information about the study and to sign up for email updates, visit rdco.com/nwstudy.

