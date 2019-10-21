Gotham Nightclub pumps up the jams for the first time this weekend

Gotham Nightclub is taking place of Level Nightclub eight months after it closed its doors

Kelowna’s Level Nightclub will reopen its doors on Friday under the new name Gotham Nightclub.

The new nightclub offers a revised layout, festival-class sound systems, and various high-end finishes throughout the venue.

“We wanted to transform the venue and bring it up to modern standards,” said owner Eddy Racano in a press release.

“It was capital intensive, but we’re very very happy with the finished product and are excited to open it up to the city.”

Racano has hosted club performances by such as artist as Nelly, Akon and Adventure Club in past years.

The entrepreneurs are also promising to reinstate the longstanding champion of Thursday night entertainment with a refreshed College Thursday, dubbed College Gothams.

“We’re working on getting the staffing, logistics, and branding right and are confident the venue will be well-regarded,” said Racano.

The opening night for the venue is slated for Friday, Oct. 25, for a Halloween-themed Fruitcake event for the LGBTQ community, followed by Gotham’s Carnivale on Saturday featuring Okanagan-based DJ Invisible.

