Rare waterfront Vernon home hits market for first time

Home, cottage, shop, acreage can be yours for the asking price of nearly $7.5 million

This piece of property on Okanagan Lake in Vernon’s Okanagan Landing has been put on the market for the first time ever in its 100-plus year history, with a listing price of nearly $7.5 million. (David Pusey photo)

A rare Okanagan Landing gem of a property that has never been on the market before is now for sale.

The property at 110 of Russell Road, on Okanagan Lake, is about three acres in size with 415 feet of level lakefront. It also comes with a home, a cottage that is more than a century old, and a shop. There is a large lawn area with privacy only a large acreage can provide, and it’s all gated and fenced.

“The upper area is huge with fruit trees, shop and an amazing rock bluff view of the lake and mountain,” said realtor David Pusey, who has the listing for the property. “Truly, this property will inspire you and provide decades of enjoyment and memories.”

Recently, a dock with a 16,000-pound lift has been installed and there is end-of-the-road privacy, expansive lawn, deep lake frontage and crystal clear water.

The listing price for the property with a one-storey, three-bedroom, two-bath home is $7.49 million. More information on the property can be found here.

Meanwhile, a house being auctioned off in Coldstream for nearly $13 million has seen the asking price drop by $3 million.

The property at 133 Ravine Drive was originally listed for $12,999,999 – one dollar short of $13 – and was to be auctioned by Concierge Auctions in June.

The asking price is now $9,999,999 and bidding through Concierge will start again on Friday, July 23, at 4 p.m. Pacific.

“We’ve had some interest in the house and we work for the sellers,” said Concierge Auctions project sales manager Ian Johnson. “But with travel restrictions due to COVID and this being summer, we thought we’d give the auction more exposure so we extended it. We’re coming into the summer months so we expect to get a few more people through the house.”

The five-bedroom, 10-bathroom home is 16,658 square feet.

