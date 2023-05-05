Gordon Drive at Mission Creek. (Google Maps)

Gordon Drive underpass in Kelowna closes as Mission Creek rises

Second underpass to close so far this spring

The second underpass this week has closed along Kelowna’s Mission Creek Greenway, as water levels rise and more rain is expected this weekend.

The underpass at Gordon Drive has been closed to the public. The one at Casorso Road was closed on May 2.

Barricades and closure signs are being posted, and are expected to remain in place until the water recedes.

We are closely monitoring other underpasses and sections along the Mission Creek Greenway as the BC River Forecast Centre indicates that creeks are expected to rise due to rainfall over the weekend, reads a release from the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO).

People are reminded to stay away from creek banks during spring runoff.

