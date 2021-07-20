Photo submitted There are concerns about Canada geese congregating at Kin Beach in Vernon.

Goose kill still on target in Vernon

Scaled-back operation planned for this year, plus increased beach cleaning

Efforts to control an abundant goose population in Vernon are being scaled back, this year.

The city didn’t get approval from the federal government in time for a goose cull this year, but may try again next year.

In the meantime, a kill to scare tactic will.

This program, which is successfully used in neighbouring communities and is recommended by Vernon’s goose control contractor, involves removing the social dominant goose from a flock.

“When the dominant goose is removed (through lethal means) the remainder of the flock tends to disperse and leave the area in smaller groups,” public works general manager Chris Ovens said in a report.

This option will cost $15,000, which includes applying for a permit from Canadian Wildlife Services.

“However, the permitting process is not as complex as the kill program,” Ovens said. “Once the permit and the management plan are reviewed and approved, the Canadian Wildlife Service will provide the administration with the number of geese that can be removed from the area.”

The main goose problem, their poop, will also be addressed with an additional $15,000 being used to clean up the beaches.

“People are utilizing our beaches a lot more and almost all of them are complaining about the goose feces on that (Kin) beach,” Coun. Kari Gares said.

Marshall Field, Paddlewheel, Kin and Lakeshore Park beaches are cleaned on a daily basis, which includes beach harrowing. A turf sweeper is brought in every two weeks at Kin and Paddlewheel, but Lakeshore is too small to use this equipment. A contractor also completes goose scare tactics for four hours every morning at these local spots.

