Google Maps captures ‘birds’ on Okanagan Highway

Two caught flipping off Street View Car near Peachland

Two “birds” were spotted on the Okanagan Highway near Peachland.

A small vehicle with two occupants was captured by Google’s Street View Car along the highway near Hardy Street and uploaded to Google Maps.

Now, until the Street View Car returns for updated photographs, the two will be seen flipping the cameras off in jest for several frames.

Alisha Proctor shared the image to Kelowna’s Rant and Rave page on Dec. 30, 2019.

“This just made my day,” she said. “It’s on my bucket list to show up on Google Maps Street View.”

“Who dis?” she asked.

Follow the small red car with a white hood on Google Street View here.

READ MORE: Single vehicle rollover in Glenrosa caused by icy conditions

READ MORE: Fire forces parents and children from their homes

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Small parking stalls and late-night vacuuming: Top 10 absurd 911 calls in 2019

Just Posted

Single vehicle rollover in Glenrosa caused by icy conditions

Vehicle coming down Glenrosa Rd hit ice patch at the Webber Rd. Roundabout

Snowfall warning in effect in Okanagan

Central and North Okanagan expecting 20-30 cms

MP Tracy Gray talks about her first month between Kelowna and Ottawa

‘I’m just getting really familiar with all the processes,’ said Gray

Drag show to usher in New Year with love and inclusivity in Kelowna

Fruitcake: NYE will showcase four Kelowna-based drag queens and two DJs

Skiers celebrate new snow on Okanagan mountains

Big White Ski Resort saw 19 cm of snow in the last 12 hours

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

A lot of news happened here in B.C., across the country and around the world this past year

Full weight of B.C.’s employer health tax to be felt in 2020

Payroll tax fuels ‘gig economy’ drift away from full-time jobs

B.C. VIEWS: A toast to civil debate in the new year

Not only is name calling juvenile, it is unproductive

Hofer makes 18 saves as Canadian juniors dump Germany 4-1

Canada responds after worst-ever loss to Russia at world tourney

Women report two kidnapping, robbery attempts with similar suspects in Victoria

Suspect descriptions are similar in both incidents

Small parking stalls and late-night vacuuming: Top 10 absurd 911 calls in 2019

E-comm 911 says calls are not just strange, they can be dangerous

Downed power lines blocking traffic on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm

Eastbound lane affected near Shell station at 10th Street SW intersection

Morning Start: Does NASA email tools to astronauts?

Your morning start for Monday, December 30th, 2019.

Second victim identified in B.C. Christmas Eve attack

GoFundMe page identifies Nellie Williams as second person killed in Duncan assault

Most Read