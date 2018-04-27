Goodbye sunshine and hello rain

Expect rain throughout the weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

It feels as it if has been a long time coming, but finally B.C. is being hit with some heat.

Thursday was a warm day right across the province with records highs being set in several cities.

Hope and Squamish were the hot spots with temperatures reaching 29 C.

RELATED: 16 temperature records broken around B.C. on Thursday

In the Okanagan and Shuswap temperatures were up around 25 C.

For Friday in the Okanagan expect more warm weather with highs close to 26 C.

However, as the weekend rolls around so does the rain. Environment Canada is forecasting a 40 per cent chance of showers for Saturday and temperatures around 18 C.

More rain for Sunday and a high of 13 C.

Residents in the Shuswap can anticipate more sunshine on Friday and highs of 25 C.

Environment Canada is forecasting a 60 per cent chance of showers for Saturday and temperatures about 19 C.

Rain will continue on Sunday with highs of 13 C.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ailing health care biggest hurdle for Okanagan jail
Next story
Canada’s youngest dangerous offender from B.C. loses appeal for parole

Just Posted

Kelowna students awarded for their heritage research

The Okanagan Regional Heritage Fair was held April 24

Kelowna Civic and Community Awards announced

The winners were announced tonight at the Kelowna Community Theatre

Lake Country man facing assault charges

A woman was seriously injured after an alleged aggravated assault on April 22

Kelowna dragon welcomed to the den

Lane Merrifield is the new dragon on Dragons’ Den

ALR an option for affordable housing development

UBC economist offers alternatives to speculation tax

Goodbye sunshine and hello rain

Expect rain throughout the weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Korean leaders pledge denuclearization in historic meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Sexual harassment allegations against TVO host unsubstantiated: investigation

An independent investigation has cleared TVO host Steve Paikin of sexual harassment allegations

World needs to be ‘careful’ about Korean peace deal, says Canadian minister

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said that no one should expect a formal end to hostilities to happen quickly

Eight women and two men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

10 people were killed on Monday after a man in a van mowed down dozens of people

Developers: new condos part of Kelowna housing solution

Glemore Central will be a 105 unit condominium project set for completion in 2019

Former B.C. housing minister denies rumours he’s eyeing Surrey mayor’s chair

Langley MLA Rich Coleman says he ‘got a kick’ out of rumours

B.C. cyclist’s bike dragged several blocks after hit and run

Cyclist’s bike dragged underneath van after driver suffers ‘medical crisis’

Mint employee fired after 2 kg of gold found missing from Ottawa facility

Spokeswoman Alison Crawford says the gold, worth about $110,000 at current prices

Most Read