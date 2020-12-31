Goodbye, 2020: Kelowna fire crews extinguish dumpster fire on New Year’s Eve

Crews quickly knocked down dumpster fire just hours before the new year began

Kelowna fire crews responded to a dumpster fire outside Source Adult shop, New Years Eve. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

It could be the most appropriate send-off to 2020.

Around 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31), Kelowna Fire Department crews responded to a report of a dumpster on fire off Hwy 97 near Costco. When they arrived they discovered a dumpster on fire outside Source Adult shop off Baron Road.

Fire crews were able to knock down the blaze before RCMP arrived on scene to investigate.

A security guard on scene agreed it was a fitting way to say goodbye to the year.

READ MORE: Interior Health finishes 2020 with 83 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphil

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire