Kelowna RCMP are searching for the rightful owner of this bike. (Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP are searching for the rightful owner of this bike. (Kelowna RCMP)

Good Samaritan turns in stolen bike, Kelowna RCMP searching for owner

The owner will have to provide proof to police in order to claim the bicycle

Kelowna RCMP is looking to get a stolen bicycle back to its rightful owner.

In a press release, police wrote that a good Samaritan came across a distraught elderly man at the Kelowna Crossing mall on Aug. 4. The senior explained the situation and provided a description of his bike.

Later that same day the good Samaritan found a bicycle matching the description of the elderly man’s bike and brought it to the Kelowna RCMP detachment.

The owner of the bike is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP non-emergency and reference file number 2023-45631. Proof of ownership will be required.

READ MORE: Okanagan wildfires add stress to house insurance sector

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BikingCyclingKelownaRCMPtheft

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Significant infrastructure damage in North Shuswap due to wildfire
Next story
Revelstoke police incident blocks Victoria Rd

Just Posted

Photos of Mona Wang after a January 2020 wellness check and a still from surveillance footage of Const. Lacy Browning pushing her head into the ground with a boot. (Contributed)
No jail for Kelowna Mountie after pleading guilty to assault

Kelowna RCMP are searching for the rightful owner of this bike. (Kelowna RCMP)
Good Samaritan turns in stolen bike, Kelowna RCMP searching for owner

Kelowna council chambers (Black Press file photo)
Kelowna residents get more time to consider borrowing $241M for recreation

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas took time during council’s Aug. 28 regular meeting to thank firefighters, first responders, emergency service personnel and other for their efforts amid the wildfire crisis in the Central Okanagan. (City of Kelowna/video)
‘How do I find the words’: Kelowna’s mayor speaks to wildfire response