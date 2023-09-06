Nanaimo RCMP at the scene of a stabbing incident in the Victoria Crescent area in downtown Nanaimo the morning of Sept. 6. A Good Samaritan, who attempted to stop a purse snatching was taken to hospital. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Nanaimo RCMP at the scene of a stabbing incident in the Victoria Crescent area in downtown Nanaimo the morning of Sept. 6. A Good Samaritan, who attempted to stop a purse snatching was taken to hospital. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Good Samaritan stabbed in Vancouver Island purse-snatching incident

Suspect taken into custody, says Nanaimo RCMP, and Good Samaritan taken to hospital

A man was stabbed and taken to hospital after attempting to thwart a purse-snatching in downtown Nanaimo on Vancouver Island this morning.

Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said a man has been taken into custody and the incident took place in the Victoria Crescent area around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, when the suspect reportedly tried to steal someone’s purse.

Police were on scene searching from China Steps to Port Place mall.

“Good Samaritans intervened and one of them received a stab wound,” O’Brien told the News Bulletin. “The suspect fled with the purse. It was located on the roof of the Port Place mall. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.”

O’Brien said the victim is at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with a “serious stab wound” and while he lauded the person’s efforts, he said people shouldn’t put themselves in harm’s way.

“We never encourage anybody to go hands-on with somebody … if you see it, keep an eye on the situation from a safe distance, call 911 immediately and provide updates,” O’Brien said. “Only intervene if you believe your intervention will possibly save a life or prevent a serious injury.”

The suspect, a man in his 30’s, faces a charge of assault causing bodily harm, noted a subsequent press release. The knife, alleged to have been used, has not been found and police are continuing their search, the press release said.

The investigation is ongoing.

READ ALSO: Man to have psych evaluation after lockdown in Nanaimo


karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com
Follow Karl on Twitter and subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news.

Breaking Newsstabbingtheft

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police still searching for answers in Revelstoke missing persons case from 1998

Just Posted

A two vehicle crash has Springfield Road down to one lane each way between Ambrosi Road and Bredin Road in Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 6. (Brittany Webster/Capital News) A two vehicle crash has Springfield Road down to one lane each way between Ambrosi Road and Bredin Road in Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 6. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Bumper left behind after auto shop vehicle involved in Kelowna crash

A development application has been submitted to Kelowna City Hall to build a Tesla dealership and service centre at 3425 Circuit Road. (Photo contributed)
Tesla taking a look at Kelowna

Smoke could be seen across the Central Okanagan on Tuesday, Sept. 5 because of planned ignitions executed by BC Wildfire Services. (Karen Hill/Black Press Media)
Planned ignitions to cause increased smoke at West Kelowna wildfire

YMCA after school childcare.
Okanagan College: An educational journey in childcare