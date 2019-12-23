(File)

‘Good elf’ turns in cash found in Kelowna parking lot to RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP is hoping to find the rightful owner of some cash found in a parking lot

A good Samaritan turned in some found cash to the Kelowna RCMP, who is now looking to return the money to its rightful owner.

On Dec. 23, a member of the public turned in found money to the Kelowna RCMP Detachment. The person stated that they had located a quantity of Canadian currency in a parking lot of a local shopping centre near Cooper Road.

“The good Samaritan turned in the money to return it to its owner during the holiday season,” said Cst. Solana Paré. “We are not releasing certain detailed information, including the denominations and total amount in an effort to return the money to its rightful owner.”

If you or anyone you may know have lost cash in a Kelowna parking lot, contact the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-762-3300.

