Golden man dead after falling into Columbia River

The single-lane bridge on Kicking Horse Trail where the fatality occurred. (File photo)

Golden-Field RCMP responded on Friday, Aug. 6 to a call that a man had fallen into the river

One man is dead after falling into the Columbia River in Golden last week, according to RCMP.

Golden-Field RCMP responded to a call at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, that a man had crashed his bike over the side of the bridge on Kicking Horse Drive and had fallen into the river.

“The RCMP immediately engaged the Golden Search and Rescue unit, who was able to retrieve the 39-year-old man from the river and commence CPR,” said detachment commander Sgt. Betty Watson.

“He was transported to the local area hospital by BC Emergency Health Services where he later pronounced deceased.”

No criminality is suspected in the man’s death.

The BC Coroner’s Service has been notified and will be investigating the circumstances of the man’s death.

Members of the community took to Facebook over the weekend to memorialize the community member, who was well known in town.

