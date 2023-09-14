Many residents were able to head home Wednesday evening (Sept. 13) as some evacuation orders were downgraded to alerts at the McDougall Creek wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service)

Many residents were able to head home Wednesday evening (Sept. 13) as some evacuation orders were downgraded to alerts at the McDougall Creek wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service)

Going home: 3 more West Kelowna roads downgraded to evacuation alert

This came a few hours after evacuation orders were rescinded to alerts along Westside Road

Three more roads have their evacuation order downgraded to an evacuation alert.

Around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night (Sept. 13), Central Okanagan Emergency Operations announced residents on the following roads could go home:

  • Dougmac Road;
  • Petterson Road;
  • Rose Valley Road.

However, these residents are still on evacuation alert, meaning they must keep their go-bags in case they have to leave at a moment’s notice.

This announcement came just a few hours after Central Okanagan Emergency Operations announced a large portion of evacuation orders were downgraded to alerts along Westside Road, reopening the road.

The McDougall Creek wildfire remains out of control and a wildfire of note in the province. It is 13,970.4 hectares in size.

