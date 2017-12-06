GoFundMe started for Lake Country couple who lost home in fire

On Nov. 30, Shianne Etzerza and Felipe Burtch lost their Oyama home in a fire

The Lake Country couple who lost their home in November now has a GoFundMe.

On Nov. 30, Shianne Etzerza and Felipe Burtch lost their Oyama home in a fire, along with their belongings.

A GoFundMe page has been set up with a goal of $5,000.

“It’s been really hard just dealing with the loss of everything,” said Etzerza in a previous interview with the Lake Country Calendar. “But we are grateful we are OK. We pretty much need everything.”

Etzezra said they did have insurance but not everything was covered and the family is now looking to rebuild and is in need of virtually everything.

The couple has secured funding for the week for their hotel from the Canadian Red Cross.

The fire was deemed accidental.

