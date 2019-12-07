A house fire in Rutland killed two pets and displaced a Kelowna family on Dec. 6. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

GoFundMe started for Kelowna family who lost pet, home in Rutland fire

A fire tore through a Rutland four-plex in the morning on Dec. 6

A Kelowna family is looking to recover after a fire ripped through their house in Rutland earlier this week.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help the family after the fire destroyed the house, their belongings and claimed the life of their pet dog, Nicholas.

“We the family are going to chip in everything we can, but its still in the early stages and its clear that weathering this tragedy is going to be a huge burden on everyone,” reads the GoFundMe page.

READ MORE: 10 people displaced by house fire in Rutland

The fundraiser page is only for two of the reported 10 people who lived in the four-plex unit at 195 Valleyview Road.

There were no reported injuries to any of the residents and the investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.

As of Saturday morning, the GoFundMe page has raised almost $1,000.





