GoFundMe

GoFundMe reaches halfway mark after death of beloved Central Okanagan yogi

A fundraiser was started for Tessa Hutton’s family

  • Feb. 22, 2019 4:00 p.m.
  • News

The community is rallying to support a family through a fundraiser after the death of a well-known yoga instructor.

Tessa Hutton was the owner of the Moga West Kelowna, a yoga studio that offers classes for mother’s to be.

The studio announced that with Hutton’s death this week, “this devastating news has hit us all hard,” it said in a Facebook post

Amy Rauscher, the owner of the Moga studio in Kelowna, said she’s known Hutton for three years.

“She was like family to us,” she said. “She was just so loving and she was so excited to be involved, be nice help her now and her mom is leaving behind her daughter.”

READ MORE: From dragon boat racer to wheelchair: Fundraiser held for Kelowna woman suffering from MS

A GoFundMe was started in order to help her family.

“Tessa was a huge part in the community as a pre and post-natal yoga teacher, along with teaching classes around town. Many of us have been blessed to have Tessa be part of our journey. If you know Tessa, you know her transition to motherhood was the most powerful and amazing experience. She found her truth in Isla-Faye. Her daughter was — and still is — her world. Tessa’s main priority was providing her daughter (with) a beautiful life every day,” the GoFundMe said.

“When we think of Tessa, we thought of rose quartz (the stone) that represents unconditional love and positive energy, an important one for healing. So if you want to try this to see if it helps you in healing, grab a rose quartz stone, hold it close to your heart, inhale and exhale love and any good memories of Tessa into it,” Moga Moms wrote on its Facebook page.

The fundraiser has already reached half of its $10,000 mark. You can find the GoFundMe by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/rememberingtessa.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna subdivision slope erosion fuels landslide fears
Next story
Shuswap facility adds 60 long-term care beds

Just Posted

UPDATE: Skier from Denmark dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

No foul play is suspected

Crews continuing to clear rock north of Summerland

Site has had no movement for the past eight days

Kelowna developer makes an effort to help students left homeless after flood

U-Two developer is making an effort to help university students who were left in a lurch

Okanagan junior boys teams heading to basketball provincials.

The provincials invite 32 of the top junior teams in the province

Two accidents on Highway 97 near Vernon College

Emergency personnel have been called to two separate incidents on Highway 97 near Okanagan College

Music Rundown: Who you should be watching play live this week

Fill your calendar this week with these great shows

Girl heard saying ‘Help my Dad’ in suspicious radio message on Vancouver Island

Police asking for help following mysterious signals from somewhere between Comox and Sayward

Reports of rashes prompt closure of all Harrison Hot Springs pools

Public pool available after Fraser Health shut down all five mineral pools until further notice

No treatment for highly infectious measles, says doctor

10 cases of measles confirmed in Vancouver as of Friday

Two more measles cases confirmed in Vancouver

It brings the number of total cases within the city connected to the outbreak to ten

Okanagan man breeds surplus of snake food – advertises free mice to a good home

Diablo, a Bull Python, eats only one mouse per week.

No gas in Okanagan town as lone station closed for renovations

Falkland’s Petro Canada will remain closed for renovations until March 1

Shuswap facility adds 60 long-term care beds

Mount Ida Mews hosts grand opening of second phase in Salmon Arm

UPDATE: One dead after crash on Highway 97A near Armstrong

Police have confirmed that one person is dead following an accident on Highway 97A Friday

Most Read