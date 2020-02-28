Greta Has been experiencing the migraines for the last three and a half years (Photo courtesy of GoFundMe page)

GoFundMe launched to help Kelowna girl who battles mysterious migraines

Greta Friesen has been battling reoccurring migraines for last three and a half years

For the past three and a half years, Kelowna resident Greta Friesen has been battling a mysterious migraine.

Now, Robyn Springer is organizing a fundraiser for the 17-year-old who started at the end of grade eight.

Over the years, Springer said Friesen’s intensifying migraines have kept her bedridden and only able to attend one class at school a day. Springer said treatment options like dieting or supplements haven’t helped Friesen and medical specialists are baffled as to why the teen is experiencing the reoccurring migraines.

As a last resort, Springer said Friesen’s family is taking her to a three-week Pediatric Pain Rehabilitation Program at Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital at a cost of $60,000.

Springer said the money raised from the GoFundMe will help to cover program costs and give Friesen the ability to cope with her migraines down the road.

“Many of the youth who attend the program are able to attend school full time again, get a part-time job, and go to university,” said Springer.

“(This program) is a lot of money. But if it helps Greta to learn how to manage chronic pain, be more functional and participate in life, it will be so worth it.”

People on the GoFundMe page have also been voicing their support for Friesen in her treatment process.

“Dear Greta, we wish you get better and for this program to improve your young beautiful life,” said donor Ariane Francke.

“Our warmest hugs and wishes to you and your family from Berlin!”

Melanie Stollery, another former teacher of Friesen’s, also sent her support on the GoFundMe page.

“I was lucky to be able to teach Greta as a grade eight student at Dr. Knox. She is an amazing young lady. I remember her incredible artistic talent and creativity,” said Stollery.

“I am hopeful this opportunity brings the help she needs. I’m thinking of you Greta.”

Friesen will be starting the treatment at the hospital on April 21, 2020.

So far, almost $17,500 has been raised for Friesen’s treatment on the GoFundMe page.

