GoFundMe launched for Coldstream fire victim

Campaign will raise funds for woman who lost all possessions; household items still being donated at park

Community and strangers have rallied around a Coldstream woman.

The long-time resident of the Lakeway Mobile Home Park on Kalamalka Road lost all of her possessions when the inside of her home caught fire Wednesday afternoon, May 26, in a suspected kitchen grease fire. She and her little dog were able to escape the home.

The next day, park superintendent Dennis Webb put out a call for donations of household items and cash.

A GoFundMe campaign has also been started to go along with cash already donated. The woman will be facing the added cost of apartment rent to go along with her pad rental.

The GoFundMe page hopes to raise $2,000 and, as of Sunday, May 30, had raised $150.

“It’s been amazing,” Webb said Sunday. “Not only have we had donations from park residents but we’ve had complete strangers come up and help out.”

The woman will be moving into a small apartment on-site and things like a bed, love seat, leather recliner, kitchen utensils and a coffee table have been donated.

Webb said they can still use a small kitchen table and chair, some shelving units and, as the woman is a big fan of knitting and crocheting, some knitting needles and any extra wool people can spare.

Anybody who would still like to help out can call Webb at 250-260-0786. Donations can be dropped off at the park office.

