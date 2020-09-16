Brad “Gunzy” Green. (Contributed)

GoFundMe created for motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash

The rider has been identified as Brad “Gunzy” Green

Family and friends of the motorcyclist involved in a serious collision in Kelowna on Tuesday have created a GoFundMe campaign to help cover costs while the man recovers.

The motorcyclist has been identified as Brad “Gunzy” Green. According to an eye witness, a truck was making a left turn onto Lambert Avenue from Clifton Road when Green collided with the side of the truck heading northbound.

READ MORE: Serious collision in Kelowna sends motorcyclist to hospital

Green suffered multiple injuries, including two broken arms and a broken pelvis. He is currently in an induced coma, according to his friend Colin Carrier who organized the GoFundMe page.

“He’s got a long road of healing in front of him,” said Carrier.

“He and his son have just moved into a new place and he was working two jobs to keep The two of them comfortable. He’s going to be recuperating for quite a while and he’s going to need everyone’s help. Any donation would be greatly appreciated to help cover costs while Gunzy overcomes this horrible situation.”

To donate to the ‘GoFundMe’ page, click here.

READ MORE: Little White Mountain wildfire burning out of control southeast of Kelowna

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No mask, no service: Revelstoke Mountain Resort releases plans for winter
Next story
87 hectares of old growth forests, wetlands in Pemberton now under conservancy protection

Just Posted

Fire sparked at Vernon apartment in manhunt for wanted Enderby man

Sighting of man matching description of man wanted in Shuswap stabbing case leads to heavy police presence

Sale of downtown land approved for new Vernon cultural centre

City council approved the sale of Vernon Block land to RDNO for $2.47 million

Morning Start: A Brewery in Canada Makes Beer Using Water from 20,000-Year-Old Icebergs

Your morning start for Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020

City provides financial relief for Vernon attraction

O’Keefe Ranch granted loan deferrals after year of financial strain brought on by COVID-19

Primary care network coming to Central Okanagan

The networks will provide culturally safe services for Indigenous peoples

Daughter remembers Vancouver man who died of COVID-19 with memorial

Memorial features a poster of physiotherapist Garry Monckton, who died April 2 at Haro Park Centre Society

Rapattack firefighters from Shuswap take on World’s Toughest Race

Training of past and present Salmon Arm-based crew helps them complete gruelling Fiji challenge

Wildfire sparks southeast of Kelowna near Little White Mountain

The lightning-caused fire is currently considered ‘out of control’

Limited liquor sales hurt business, not parties: Kelowna bars

Last week, the province ordered a ban on alcohol sales in restaurants, bars and pubs after 10 p.m.

GoFundMe created for motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash

The rider has been identified as Brad “Gunzy” Green

87 hectares of old growth forests, wetlands in Pemberton now under conservancy protection

The Ryan River Conservation Area will protect wetlands and old growth forest in perpetuity

Tired of the smoke? People on Facebook suggest throwing rocks at it

The plan calls for Americans to throw rocks north, sending smoke to Canada, where it will be ‘politely asked to leave’

No mask, no service: Revelstoke Mountain Resort releases plans for winter

The resort noted the plans are preliminary and could change

Death of mother grizzly a ‘big loss’ for bear population in Banff park: experts

The bear, known as No. 143, spent most of her time in the backcountry of Banff

Most Read