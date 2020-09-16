GoFundMe created for motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash

The rider has been identified as Brad “Gunzy” Green

Family and friends of the motorcyclist involved in a serious collision in Kelowna on Tuesday have created a GoFundMe campaign to help cover costs while the man recovers.

The motorcyclist has been identified as Brad “Gunzy” Green. According to an eye witness, a truck was making a left turn onto Lambert Avenue from Clifton Road when Green collided with the side of the truck heading northbound.

Green suffered multiple injuries, including two broken arms and a broken pelvis. He is currently in an induced coma, according to his friend Colin Carrier who organized the GoFundMe page.

“He’s got a long road of healing in front of him,” said Carrier.

“He and his son have just moved into a new place and he was working two jobs to keep The two of them comfortable. He’s going to be recuperating for quite a while and he’s going to need everyone’s help. Any donation would be greatly appreciated to help cover costs while Gunzy overcomes this horrible situation.”

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

