JJ and Lindsay Austin had just welcomed their daughter Lennon to the world. (GoFundMe)

GoFundMe campaign raises $16,000 overnight for new Kelowna mother

Specialists are suspecting Lindsay Austin has a very rare autoimmune disease

A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $16,000 in under 24 hours for a Kelowna woman suffering severe birth complications.

After giving birth last Tuesday, Lindsay Austin has barely been able to hold her infant daughter, Lennon, due to frequent testing and treatment.

Specialists are suspecting she has a rare autoimmune disease called Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (aHUS), which can be triggered by pregnancy.

Austin has been moved from Kelowna General Hospital to Vancouver General Hospital, creating further problems for the new family.

“Hoping we can all pull together to help these amazing people,” said Ashley Newall, Austin’s sister who started the GoFundMe.

“The drug to treat aHUS is very costly and with Lindsay needing to be in Vancouver for an indeterminate amount of time, we would love to help them out with their expenses so that JJ (Lindsay’s husband) can continue to juggle visiting Lindsay in the hospital and taking care of baby girl Lennon without having to worry about lost work and other financials at this time.”

Currently, Austin has been approved for one dose of the drug that treats aHUS but further treatment approvals are pending on the results of the tests.

The campaign has far surpassed its original goal of $10,000 and donations are still flooding into the campaign.

