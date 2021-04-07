GoFundMe campaign launched for Kelowna man trying to get home for mother’s funeral

The man is hoping to rejoin his siblings in Jamaica to mourn the loss of their mother

A screenshot of the GoFundMe campaign helping to get Dave back home.

Colleagues of a Kelowna man who’s trying to get back home to Jamaica to attend his mother’s funeral have recently set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover all of the trip’s financial costs.

According to the fundraiser’s description, the man — whose name is Dave — is hoping to rejoin his siblings in Jamaica to mourn the loss of their mother, but since there are no direct flights from Canada, he has to take multiple detours through the United States in order to get back home.

“Because of the tough times we’re in, our country had mandated an automatic three-day quarantine at a hotel upon arrival at a drastic price of $400 per night,” writes fundraiser organizer Austin Whetton. “On top of the hotel charges and flights etc., Dave has to also arrange a funeral and supply the majority of the funding for that funeral.”

More than $3,000 was raised in just four days, with a final goal of $5,000. The campaign can be viewed here.

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.