Go Wild program near Peachland teaches youth to become environmental leaders

B.C.’s largest and oldest conservation group is hosting an adventure experience for youth near Peachland this summer.

The B.C. Wildfire Federation’s (BCWF) Go Wild Youth for Conservation is a nine-day intensive program to develop outdoor and leadership skills geared to teens who want to make a difference in their communities.

Participants will gain the skills and knowledge they need to become environmental leaders and run their own conservation projects.

Youth will learn map and compass orienteering, archery, fire and shelter building, trip planning, conservation, and leadership skills from BCWF.

Based at Silver Lake Camp, north of Peachland, the adventure includes a three-day, two-night backpacking trip, conservation workshops, and hands-on habitat restoration projects.

The adventure runs from July 19-27. More information and registration can be found on the BCWF website.

