Henry Raymond Debowski in treatment, (Henry Raymond Debowski’s Go Fund Me page)

‘Go fund me’ page set up for eight-year-old Kelowna boy with cancer

Henry Raymond Debowski has been diagnosed with leukemia

In just a couple months eight-year-old Henry Raymond Debowski’s life was turned upside down when he was diagnosed with leukemia.

His mother and father have set up a ‘Go Fund Me’ page called ‘Henry vs. Leukemia’ with a goal to raise $15,000 to help him beat the disease.

READ MORE: Federal Government invests $10 million towards cervical cancer research

Accoding to the fundraising page, it was only a few weeks ago that Henry lost his appitite, because very tired, sick and lost the pigment in his skin.

“I was ambulanced to the airport where they flew me to the Children’s Hospital in Vancouver (that part was pretty cool). I spent the next couple of days getting blood and platelet transfusions and doing all sorts of tests to find out what my treatment plan was going to be. I will spend the next month getting blasted with chemo,” wriiten on the Go Fund Me page.

Henry loves sports, animals and adores his kitty Rosie.

READ MORE: Kelowna doctor warns against tanning as skin cancer rates rise

Doc Willoughbys will be hosting a fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. Thursday for Henry.

$25 will get you a meal, a drink and support Henry’s recovery. Visit Tickets EventBrite to purchase tickets or show up at the door and help Henry’s fundraiser.

