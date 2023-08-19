The Walroy Lake wildfire in the Glenmore/Wilden area of Kelowna around 8:45 p.m. on Friday night, Aug. 18. (Debbie Payne/Facebook)

The Walroy Lake wildfire in the Glenmore/Wilden area of Kelowna around 8:45 p.m. on Friday night, Aug. 18. (Debbie Payne/Facebook)

Glenmore wildfire in Kelowna continues to spread

The wildfire is currently 580 hectares in size

The Walroy Lake wildfire is the Glenmore neighbourhood of Kelowna is continuing to burn as fire crews continued to work throughout the night.

The last update from BC Wildfire on Friday evening (Aug. 18) stated the blaze is sitting at 580 hectares and remains out of control.

Hundreds of homes have been evacuated in North Glenmore, Clifton and Wilden area and stretch to the UBC Okanagan.

Many in the area are on evacuation alert also, meaning residents must be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

The latest evacuation alert from Central Okanagan Emergency Services was put in place just after 11 p.m. for the Glenmore Highlands, including Valley Road to Highway 97, extending from parts of Shanks Road, down west of Highway 97 and over to Valley Road and Glenmore Road.

This area includes the Kelowna Airport Business Park, Pier Mac Way, Airport Way, and Scenic Road.

Regional District of the Central Okanagan evacuation map. (CORD)

All evacuation orders and alerts can be found on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website.

Both the City of Kelowna and the provincial government have issued a state of emergency.

Residents, unless they are evacuated, or require emergency or essential travel, are asked to stay off roads to keep them clear for emergency response.

Black Press Media will keep up to date throughout the day.

READ MORE: OKANAGAN WILDFIRES: What you need to know for Saturday, Aug. 19

B.C. Wildfires 2023

Cooler temperature, no rain in Okanagan weather forecast

