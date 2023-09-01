Glenmore landfill in Kelowna back to normal operations

The Glenmore landfill was closed Aug. 18 as the Walroy Lake widlfire burned through the area. It reopened Aug. 28. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

The Glenmore Landfill returns to normal operations on Saturday, Sept. 2, and curbside collection of yard waste will resume Sept. 4.

Yard waste carts will be collected according to residents’ usual schedules. Residents can haul extra yard waste to the Glenmore Landfill or to the Westside Residential Disposal and Recycling Centre in West Kelowna.

Disposal of burnt trees, logs and branches (intact or ground) is being reviewed as part of the Regional Debris Management Plan and will not be accepted at the landfill at this time.

The landfill closed on Friday, Aug. 18 when the Walroy Lake wildfire burned through the area. It reopened Monday, Aug. 28.

Drywall, concrete, clean wood, branches, yard waste and other waste categories will now be accepted at the landfill.

Asbestos will be received by appointment over the next two weeks, and haulers should call the landfill at 250-469-8880 to make an appointment.

“I’m grateful to all of our staff at the landfill, contractors, people at the Regional District of Central Okanagan and many others whose hard work has allowed us to return to full service so quickly,” said Scott Hoekstra, operations manager. “Thanks as well to our residents for their patience and understanding as we’ve worked through this challenging time.”

Residents affected by wildfires should be careful to ensure loads taken to the landfill do not contain hot or smoldering debris. Curbside garbage and recycling collection continue to be suspended in evacuation order zones.

Collection will return to those areas as scheduled when orders are lifted.

