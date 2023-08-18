The Glenmore Landfill is located at Glenmore Road near John Hindle Drive. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

The Glenmore Landfill is located at Glenmore Road near John Hindle Drive. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Glenmore Landfill closed to all residents in Kelowna

Clifton/McKinley wildfire has some on evacuation alert and order

The Glenmore Landfill in Kelowna has been closed to all non-commercial traffic due to the Clifton/McKinley wildfire.

Glenmore Drive is a critical route for firefighters to get to the blazes, where many residents are on either evacuation alert or order. Traffic heading towards the landfill would create more congestion on Glenmore.

Residents are also being advised that waste collection services could be delayed, and are asked to continue to put their carts on the street on their scheduled days, though to bring them back in if they are not picked up by 7p.m.

