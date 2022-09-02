Glenmore floating gardens are purifying water for Okanagan Lake

The bio-islands were installed on Sept. 2

Floating gardens will help to improve water quality in Kelowna.

Six “bio-islands” were installed on Sept.2, in Redlich Pond, located in Old Glenmore.

The pond was originally a wetland on an orchard property, before becoming part of the neighbourhood’s stormwater infrastructure.

“The floating bio-islands contain plants that are designed to provide additional passive biological remediation and treatment to in the pond before this stormwater drains into Brandt’s Creek and discharges into Okanagan Lake,” said Jason Jenson, the City of Kelowna’s Infrastructure Delivery Design Technician.

The pond receives water run-off from the lower Glenmore neighbourhood, parts of Clifton Road and surrounding neighbourhoods.

In Kelowna, stormwater runs down city streets before flowing into storm drains. The drains are connected to natural watershed areas, like creeks, ponds, and lakes, without going through any form of treatment.

The floating plants will feed off of potentially harmful nutrients found in the pond, purifying the water before it flows into Okanagan Lake.

Each of the six floating gardens are eight square meters and have 80 planting holes, which houses native plant species.

The islands are composed of a buoyant plastic matrix with a planting system placed on top to support the plants.

The gardens will float in the middle of the pond to ensure they do not impact flows.

Water will be tested periodically to measure success and adjust process, all with the goal of improving water quality entering our natural systems and Okanagan Lake. We can all help by ensuring improving our practices at home. It is everyone’s responsibility.

Learn more about stormwater management at kelowna.ca/stormwater.

