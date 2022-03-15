Glenmore Elementary School, Kelowna daycare evacuated following gas leak

The line was hit with heavy machinery on March 15 at 11:30 a.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department, RCMP and Fortis responded to the incident (Capital News)

The Kelowna fire department responded to a gas line break on Lowland St. just after 11:30 a.m. on March 15.

According to Kelowna Fire Department Platoon Captain Scott Clarke, a contractor was working on a construction project and inadvertently struck a gas line while using a piece of heavy equipment.

Clarke said that Fortis has been notified and a safety zone has been set up.

Glenmore Elementary School and a daycare north of the school were evacuated as a precaution. Parents have been notified to pick up children from the south side of the school.

Fortis gas is monitoring gas levels in the area and affected residents are sheltering in place.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with one engine and four personnel along with Fortis Gas and Electric as well as BCAS and RCMP.

Crews are still on scene and the public is requested to stay clear of the area to allow workers to safely mitigate the incident.

There have been no injuries.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/fire.

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelowna