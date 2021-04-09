Reddit: u/KittyLitterBiscuit

Glenmore closures remain in place following fire

A compromised crane at a construction site is causing issues

Roads in Glenmore remain closed to traffic following a fire that destroyed a construction site on Tuesday (April 6).

A fire-damaged crane that remains at the construction site on Glenmore Road and Union Avenue is being assessed.

Until the next steps can be taken to deal with the crane Glenmore Road is closed between Cross and Scenic Road, and Union Road is closed between Wyndham Crescent and Valley Road. Sidewalks on Glenmore between Cross and Scenic are closed to foot traffic as well as sidewalks on Union between Glenmore Road and Snowsell Street North.

“This is quite a unique and complex situation, requiring very specialized professionals on several fronts,” said Lance Kayfish, Risk Manager. “Safety is the top priority for the public and for any workers involved in the removal of the crane. The owner of the crane has sourced well-qualified professionals to oversee mitigating the situation quickly and safely. That work is underway.”

Residents are asked to avoid closed-off areas on and along Glenmore Road and follow the traffic and sidewalk closures, signage and detours. These closures and detours remain in place until further notice.

Southbound traffic has been rerouted to Snowsell Street North and Scenic Road, while northbound traffic has been directed to Snowsell Street North and Valley Road. Electronic message boards and signage have been installed to help direct traffic.

An evacuation order has also been issued for properties within a 300-foot radius of the site at the intersection of Glenmore Road and Union Avenue due to the compromised crane.

A map of the properties on an evacuation order is available at cordemergency.ca.

