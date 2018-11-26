photo: contributed

Giving Tuesday event scheduled for Munson Park in Kelowna

The fundraiser is set for Nov. 27

Munson Pond is an environmental jewel in the midst of Kelowna’s increasingly populated landscape. Originally a gravel pit in the early 1960, the excavation site quickly filled with artesian water and as a result of a generally high water table in the area.

While the gravel operation only lasted about 5 years, the pond is now a City of Kelowna Park and has become an important habitat for native flora and fauna. As the home of beaver, otter, muskrat, birds, and fish, and some species at risk, Munson Pond provides visitors with a wonderful glimpse into low-lying wetland wildlife habitat in the region.

For the past three years the Central Okanagan Land Trust has been working with a wide range of local partners to do everything from planting lots of young native trees and shrubs, managing invasive plants, building a trail, bridge and two new viewing platforms.

As the project moves into a monitoring phase, the Central Okanagan Land Trust has launched a new project to help with its work at the pond – the Munson Pond Endowment Fund registered with the Central Okanagan Foundation. The goal of the project is to build a fund of $25,000, the proceeds of which will go to continuing the good work achieved over the past 3 years.

“To help get the fund going, we’ve launched a Crowd Funding program for this brand new endowment fund”, said the Land Trust’s executive director, Wayne Wilson.

“The Central Okanagan Foundation has been a wonderful benefit to so many aspects of our lives here in the region. The reality, however, is that almost no one is leaving funding to support the environment that we rely on for our clean water and air. The Central Okanagan Land Trust holds a Conservation Covenant on Munson Pond, and we hope that this new fund will help us all move toward a keener interest in supporting the wonderful and unique environment that is our home.”

At this time of year, Nov. 27’s ‘Giving Tuesday’ event provides an ideal opportunity to focus our attention on our charity of choice – and get a tax receipt for the donation before the year’s end. Why not join us in planning for the future needs of wildlife and its unique habitats as these wetland places come under increasing pressure.

To donate visit fundrazer.com

