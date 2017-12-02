People have left stuffed animals and flowers at the intersection where a nine-year-old girl was struck by a bus Friday morning. Kelvin Gawley/Abbotsford News

Girl, 9, killed after being struck by city bus identified as Syrian refugee

Hala Albarhoum and her family fled a war-torn country and resettled in Abbotsford

The nine-year-old girl who died in hospital shortly after being struck by a bus in an Abbotsford intersection Friday morning has been identified as Hala Albarhoum, a recently resettled refugee from Syria.

Adnan Bhat, a Richmond resident involved with the Abbotsford Islamic Centre, has started a GoFundMe page to help support Hala’s four family members.

“A family of five escape the fangs of suffering and death in war torn Syria,” Bhat wrote.

“They lost loved ones, their wealth, their land, their honour – yet they were hopeful for a better life. They had each other by their side and that was their strength. They were hopeful that one day they find a home together, where the parents can see their kids grow young, and the kids see their parents grow old – in safety.”

Bhat said that dream came true for the Albarhoums when they arrived in Abbotsford over a year ago, as government-sponsored refugees.

“However, their joy and happiness were struck by a huge tragedy,” he said.

The GoFundMe, which had raised more than $5,000 by Saturday evening, will help support Hala’s parents and two surviving siblings, Bhat said.

@KelvinGawley
kelvin.gawley@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Your weekend story highlights
Next story
Heated exchanges highlight fourth B.C. Liberal leadership debate

Just Posted

LIVE: BC Liberal debate underway in Kelowna

Saturday marks the fourth debate in the race to Liberal leadership in B.C.

Your weekend story highlights

Every Saturday, the Captial News will highlight popular stories from the week

Family members join search for missing plane

Dominic Neron and Ashley Bourgeault’s family is joining the search in Revelstoke

Kelowna light up delight for parents

The downtown light up is happening until 5:30 p.m.

Kelowna rebels host art fundraiser

Rebel With A Cause is hosting an art auction and launch party, Dec. 12

Okanagan resident rallies for life

Vernon’s Melissa Verleg fighting for access to medication in her battle with cystic fibrosis

Big White hosts drive-in movie screening

Two-hundred attend showing of Frozen under the stars

Belmont Bulldogs B.C.’s best once again

Vancouver Island squad successfully defends their title at BC provincial AAAA senior girls volleyball championships at Langley Events Centre

Girl, 9, killed after being struck by city bus identified as Syrian refugee

Hala Albarhoum and her family fled a war-torn country and resettled in Abbotsford

Heated exchanges highlight fourth B.C. Liberal leadership debate

Feisty moments as the six candidates square off in Kelowna Saturday

Scare tactics aren’t the answer for overdose crisis, B.C.’s chief coroner says

Lisa Lapointe urges caution in response to B.C. funeral chain’s ‘visual’ fentanyl prevention campaign

Ringing in the season

Two members of Oliver handbell group selected to join the Okanagan Handbell Chorus

‘Aging out of crime:’ Convicted killer Kelly Ellard to return to society

UBC law professor talks about positives of parole and common misunderstandings

Feds to spend millions to reverse low take up rates for low-income benefits

Liberals plan to spend $7 million over three years on a way to spend untapped cash

Most Read